Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan and cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 10.0 degrees centigrade and 05.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.