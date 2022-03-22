UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade and 02.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

>