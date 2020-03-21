UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.0 degree centigrade and 2.6 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.

