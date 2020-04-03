Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degree centigrade and 1.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.