UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degree centigrade and 9.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rain forecast for Chaman and Muslim Bagh district.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Chaman Ziarat Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

42 minutes ago

COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than swine flu: W ..

1 minute ago

DR Congo disinfects parliament in anti-virus campa ..

1 minute ago

CICMO asks NADRA to reduce charges of SIM's biomet ..

2 minutes ago

Elder dies due to coronavirus in Chirtal

20 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Urges Diaspora to Donate ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.