Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degree centigrade and 9.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rain forecast for Chaman and Muslim Bagh district.