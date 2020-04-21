UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.

5 degree centigrade and 3.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at isolated places including Quetta, Zhob, Sherani, Noshki, Ziarat, Kohlu, Harnai, Mastung, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah and Barkhan for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Zhob Barkhan Harnai Kohlu Pishin Qila Saifullah Mastung Qila Abdullah Ziarat

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs remotes cabinet meeting ..

34 minutes ago

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh University holds webinar 'COVID 19 and Anxie ..

3 minutes ago

President Alvi praises AJK government's efforts fo ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly committee discuss ways to conven ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.