Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.

5 degree centigrade and 3.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at isolated places including Quetta, Zhob, Sherani, Noshki, Ziarat, Kohlu, Harnai, Mastung, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah and Barkhan for next 48 hours.