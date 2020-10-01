UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:50 PM

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 23.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 am and 20 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:06 am and set at 18:01 pm tomorrow.

