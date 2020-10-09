UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fri 09th October 2020

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 23. 6 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:11 am and set at 17:51 pm tomorrow.

