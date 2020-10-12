Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.0 degree centigrade and 21.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 25 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:13 am and set at 17:48 pm tomorrow.