Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2-degree centigrade and 14.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 84 percent at 8 am and 26 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:54 am and set at 18:38 pm tomorrow.