Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.0 degree centigrade and 18.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 52 per cent at 8 am and 19 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:53 am and set at 18:40 pm tomorrow.