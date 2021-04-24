UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

