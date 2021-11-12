Dry Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:08 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 14 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.