Dry Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:09 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.