Dry Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:55 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.