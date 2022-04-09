Dry weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday has forecast a dry weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature was 25 centigrade recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.