September 04, 2023

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for next 24 hours.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 27 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

