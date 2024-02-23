Dry Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather and gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province inlcuding Karachi during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather and gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province inlcuding Karachi during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..
Four power pilferers booked
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony D ..
Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad
Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD23 hours ago
-
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir2 days ago
-
Light rain-thunderstorm, snowfall likely at GB, northeast Punjab, Kashmir3 days ago
-
Rains, snowfall kill six, injure 14 in KP: PDMA3 days ago
-
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan4 days ago
-
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi4 days ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley4 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD7 days ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD10 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh10 days ago
-
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD17 days ago
-
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaigns in Hazara division20 days ago