Dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather and gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province inlcuding Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

