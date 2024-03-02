Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 06:21 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 20 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

