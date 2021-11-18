UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For City 18th Nov, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:53 AM

The local Met office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

