Dry weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The local Met Office has forecast that maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade would be expected during next 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.