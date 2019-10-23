UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:08 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 31 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

