Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2 degree centigrade and 15.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:00 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.