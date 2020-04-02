Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:35 PM
MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2 degree centigrade and 15.5 degree centigrade respectively.
The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 06:00 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.