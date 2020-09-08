Dry weather forecast for city Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrades and the lowest minimum 28 centigrades were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.