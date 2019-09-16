UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 42 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

