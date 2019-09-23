Dry Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperatures 39 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.
The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.