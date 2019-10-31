UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:24 PM

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Met office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest temperature is expected to remain as 31 Centigrade and the lowest as 17 Centigrade degrees for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

