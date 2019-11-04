UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 31 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 18 Centigrade were forecast.

The Met Office also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

