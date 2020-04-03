Dry Weather Forecast For City In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2 degree centigrade and 15.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.