Dry weather forecast for city in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2 degree centigrade and 15.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.