Dry weather forecast for city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country.

However, rain and thunderstorm are expected in D.G Khan and adjoining areas during night.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 33 degrees celsius and 21 degree celsius, respectively.