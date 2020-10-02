UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:13 PM

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.6 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and set at 17:59 pm tomorrow.

