Dry weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.6 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and set at 17:59 pm tomorrow.