Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.7 degree centigrade and 20.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 74 per cent at 8 am and 26 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and set at 17:58 pm tomorrow.

