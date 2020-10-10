Dry weather forecast for city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 22.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:12 am and set at 17:50 pm tomorrow.