Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:06 PM
The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 22.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 06:12 am and set at 17:50 pm tomorrow.