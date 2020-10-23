UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.7 degree centigrade and 16.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 a.m. and 31 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:20 a.m. and set at 05:36 p.m. on Saturday.

More Stories From Weather

