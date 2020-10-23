Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.7 degree centigrade and 16.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 a.m. and 31 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:20 a.m. and set at 05:36 p.m. on Saturday.