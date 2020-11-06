UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.1 degree centigrade and 13.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:31 am and set at 17:24 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

43 minutes ago

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place aft ..

43 minutes ago

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-N ..

47 minutes ago

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

47 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situatio ..

47 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Prime Time Address on Friday Nigh ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.