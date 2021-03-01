UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:36 PM

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.7 degree centigrade and 12.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 25 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:38 am and set at 18:15 pm tomorrow.

