Dry weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.1 degree centigrade and 24.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 51 percent at 8 am and 24 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:24 am and set at 18:57 pm tomorrow.