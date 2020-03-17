Dry weather forecast for city Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 15.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.