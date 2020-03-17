UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 15.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

