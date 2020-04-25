UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.0 degree centigrade and 21.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 34 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:35 a.m. and set at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

25 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

40 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

2 minutes ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.