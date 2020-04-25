Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.0 degree centigrade and 21.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 34 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:35 a.m. and set at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.