Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:08 PM
MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 22.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:24 am and set at 18:57 pm tomorrow.