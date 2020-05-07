UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 22.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 22.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:24 am and set at 18:57 pm tomorrow.

