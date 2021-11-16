Dry weather forecast for Karachi, shallow fog in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi and shallow fog in Sukkur and its surroundings in the morning hours during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is predicted in the range of 15-17 degrees Celsius in Karachi, 16-18 degrees Celsius Hyderabad, 11-13 degrees Celsius Sukkur, 17-19 degrees Celsius Thatta, 9-11 degrees Celsius Moen-jo-Daro, 10-12 degrees Celsius Dadu, 9-11 degrees Celsius Mithi, and 11-13 degrees Celsius in Nawabshah.

