Dry Weather Forecast For Karachi, Shallow Fog In Sukkur

Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi and shallow fog in Sukkur and its surroundings in the morning hours during the next 24 hours

The minimum and maximum temperature is predicted in the range of 15-17 degrees Celsius in Karachi, 16-18 degrees Celsius Hyderabad, 11-13 degrees Celsius Sukkur, 17-19 degrees Celsius Thatta, 9-11 degrees Celsius Moen-jo-Daro, 10-12 degrees Celsius Dadu, 9-11 degrees Celsius Mithi, and 11-13 degrees Celsius in Nawabshah.

Mostly, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province and shallow fog over Sukkur and its surrounding.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

