Dry Weather Forecast For KP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

The Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Thursday said that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the region, while the weather would remain cold in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Kurram districts and Malamjaba

During last 24 hours rain, wind with thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu divisions.

During last 24 hours rain, wind with thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu divisions.

Rain recorded in different areas was Malamjaba and Cherat 19mm, Peshawar city 18mm, Dargai 16mm, Mian Gujjar (Peshawar) 13mm, Timergara 12mm, Swabi 10mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Shabqadar 08mm, Charsadda 07mm, Bannu & Dir (each) 06mm, Saidu Sharif, Takht Bhai & Bunner (each) 05mm, Asbanr (Lower Dir) & Kakul (each) 04mm, Mohmand Dam & Drosh (each) 03mm, Kalam & Balakot (each) 02mm, Besham & Pattan (each) 01mm.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -03�C at Parachinar.

