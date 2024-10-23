Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore.
The MET officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region.
Rainfall was recorded at some cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only.
Today’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 32.5°C and minimum was 21°C.
