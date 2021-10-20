UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Most KP Parts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Office Peshawar on Wednesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Kohistan districts during evening/night.

The Met office said that dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

