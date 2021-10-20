Dry weather forecast for most KP parts

The Regional Meteorological Office Peshawar on Wednesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

However, it said rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Kohistan districts during evening/night.

The Met office said that dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.