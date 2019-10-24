Dry weather forecast for Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours here.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.7 degree centigrade and 18.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 percent at 8am in morning and 36 percent at 5pm in evening.

The sun would rise at 06:21am and set at 17:35pm on Friday.