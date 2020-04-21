Dry weather forecast for next 24 hour

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a continential air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter on Wednesday evening.

According to Meteorological department, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province. However, rain is expected in Murree and adjoining areas during night time on Tuesday.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Chakwal 9mm, Jhang 6mm,Multan 4mm, D.G Khan, Hafizabad 3mm, Lahore (City 2mm, A/P 3mm), Murree, Kot Addu, Atock 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 32 & 19 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.