Dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However very cold weather expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, North Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while dry continental air prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C) were as: Kalat -12�C, Leh -11�C, Gupis, Quetta -09�C, Hunza -08�C, Skardu -06�C, Bagrote, Zhob, Dalbandin -05�C,Malamajabba, Parachinar, Dir -04�C, Hunza, Rawalakot -03�C.