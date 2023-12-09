Dry weather forecast for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were forecast for Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mohenjodaro, Dadu, Ghotki, and Padidan during morning and night time.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.