Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province including Karachi.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD7 days ago
-
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaigns in Hazara division10 days ago
-
Rain with thunderstorm, snowfall over mountains expected10 days ago
-
Weather turns cold as showers received across northern Sindh10 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: PMD11 days ago
-
Hyderabad receives light showers11 days ago
-
Moderate to heavy rain lashes capital; subsides fog13 days ago
-
Tourists rushed to Galyat as snowfall blankets the region14 days ago
-
Snowfall over country's upper parts may affect transportation: PMD15 days ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall15 days ago
-
AJK lashes with much-awaited first rainfall of winter in plains, upper reaches18 days ago
-
Cold wave continue gripping most parts of country20 days ago