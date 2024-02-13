Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province including Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

6 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

6 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

10 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

10 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

10 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

10 minutes ago
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

17 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

18 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

18 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

7 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather