Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:41 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While partly cloudy is forecast in upper districts. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
