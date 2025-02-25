Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

While partly cloudy is forecast in upper districts. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

